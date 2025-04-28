Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Issues Earnings Results

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.63%.

Oriental Land Stock Performance

Shares of OLCLY opened at $21.34 on Monday. Oriental Land has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oriental Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

