CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Posts Earnings Results

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%.
CEMEX Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.28.
CEMEX Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
