CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Posts Earnings Results

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

CEMEX Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CEMEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price target on shares of CEMEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CX

About CEMEX

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.