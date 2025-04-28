Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 101.45%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,450.50. This trade represents a 34.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARLP shares. StockNews.com cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

