Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

Komatsu Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $28.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

