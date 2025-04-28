TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. TDK had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 7.65%.

TDK Stock Up 1.1 %

TDK stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. TDK has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

