TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. TDK had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 7.65%.
TDK Stock Up 1.1 %
TDK stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. TDK has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About TDK
