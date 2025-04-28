Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 59,062 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 363,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,062 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial comprises 1.5% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $25,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,874,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 163,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,503 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Axos Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Axos Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AX opened at $62.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,482.50. The trade was a 41.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

