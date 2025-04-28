Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $23.10 Million Stock Holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,525,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344,308 shares during the period. Savara makes up about 1.0% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Savara worth $23,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,077,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 89,573 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Savara by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Savara by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $548.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $5.31.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

