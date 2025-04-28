Nantahala Capital Management LLC Invests $9.30 Million in Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ:AVR)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ:AVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,666,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Anteris Technologies Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Anteris Technologies Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Anteris Technologies Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Anteris Technologies Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,674,000.

Get Anteris Technologies Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Anteris Technologies Global Trading Down 3.1 %

Anteris Technologies Global stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20. Anteris Technologies Global Corp has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

Anteris Technologies Global Profile

(Free Report)

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ:AVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anteris Technologies Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anteris Technologies Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.