Nantahala Capital Management LLC Purchases 280,861 Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,861 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.93% of Rezolute worth $14,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RZLT. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 699.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,525,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,038 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Rezolute by 749.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 893,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rezolute by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 128,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rezolute

In other Rezolute news, CEO Nevan C. Elam bought 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $35,060.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,739.15. The trade was a 5.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daron Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 237,900 shares in the company, valued at $687,531. This trade represents a 4.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,060 shares of company stock worth $130,694 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RZLT. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rezolute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RZLT

Rezolute Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $3.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $233.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.97. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Rezolute Profile

(Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.