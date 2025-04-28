Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 37.5% annually over the last three years.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
DPG opened at $12.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $12.50.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
