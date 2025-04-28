Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0127 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$3.76 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.10 and a 12-month high of C$5.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Robert Spitzer acquired 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,017.15. Also, Director Rene Amirault bought 83,600 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,163.84. Insiders bought 223,384 shares of company stock worth $900,589 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut Tamarack Valley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

