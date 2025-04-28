Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0127 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.
Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$3.76 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.10 and a 12-month high of C$5.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tamarack Valley Energy
In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Robert Spitzer acquired 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,017.15. Also, Director Rene Amirault bought 83,600 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,163.84. Insiders bought 223,384 shares of company stock worth $900,589 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tamarack Valley Energy
About Tamarack Valley Energy
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tamarack Valley Energy
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- These 3 ETFs Let You Hold Real Gold Without the Vault
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Why Institutions Are Buying Super Micro Computer Stock Again
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Top Big Pharma Stocks Investing Over $100 Billion in the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.