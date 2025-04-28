Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 304,736 Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,445,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,736 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ MIST opened at $1.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.38. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIST. TD Securities cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

