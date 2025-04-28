Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

KMP.UN stock opened at C$17.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.42. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.48 and a 1 year high of C$21.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

