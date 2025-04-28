Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded at TD Cowen

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cognex from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.23.

Get Cognex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cognex

Cognex Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. Cognex has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $53.13.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,479,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,687,000 after acquiring an additional 296,251 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,427,000 after buying an additional 1,253,996 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,820,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,999,000 after buying an additional 461,724 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,923,000 after acquiring an additional 25,492 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $79,797,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.