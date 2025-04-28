Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 108.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in ASML by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ASML shares. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $677.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $687.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $705.65. The company has a market cap of $266.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.48%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

