First Light Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,994,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,000. Butterfly Network makes up about 1.2% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 528.1% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,688 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 65,425 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Butterfly Network Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $2.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.60.

Butterfly Network Profile

(Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.