Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Position Decreased by Abdiel Capital Advisors LP

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,829,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,721,231 shares during the quarter. Toast makes up about 8.6% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $139,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Toast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Toast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price target on Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 34,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,129,668.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,712.60. The trade was a 72.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,770 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,911 in the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TOST opened at $36.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,608.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $44.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

