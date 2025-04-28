First Light Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,431,799 Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS)

First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,431,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 120,441 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 12.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SENS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Senseonics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 362.30% and a negative return on equity of 842.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

