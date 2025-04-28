Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Purchased by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,261,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,012 shares during the period. Vera Therapeutics comprises approximately 5.1% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 1.99% of Vera Therapeutics worth $53,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,410 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 727,656 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,085,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after acquiring an additional 671,881 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 572.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 695,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,395,000 after acquiring an additional 591,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,377,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,107,000 after acquiring an additional 437,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

