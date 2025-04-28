First Light Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,328,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,000. Eledon Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 3.90% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $3.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.66. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

