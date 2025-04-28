Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,175,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,544,370,000 after buying an additional 316,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,256,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486,074 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $171,798,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,306,349.87. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

