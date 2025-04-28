First Light Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,241,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944,631 shares during the period. Health Catalyst accounts for about 3.5% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Health Catalyst worth $37,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

HCAT opened at $4.10 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $287.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 16,902 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $76,397.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,450. The trade was a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $34,974.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,997.17. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,588 shares of company stock worth $225,906. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

