Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $167.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day moving average is $177.95. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.