Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 194 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 238.4% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 12,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 56.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.1 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $107.69 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.72.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,635.67. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,865,612.10. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

