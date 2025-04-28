Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires 3,767 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

FENY stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

