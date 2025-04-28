Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $6.65 Million in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 115,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Polaris by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,156,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,725,000 after purchasing an additional 388,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,642,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,119,000 after buying an additional 39,858 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Polaris by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,775,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,914,000 after buying an additional 69,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Polaris by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,702,000 after acquiring an additional 162,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 995,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after acquiring an additional 244,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.07.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp cut Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

