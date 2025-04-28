Marshfield Associates Purchases 2,243 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Marshfield Associates increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 7.9% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in Cummins were worth $364,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $293.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.89.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $375.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.