STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

