Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,649 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $175,086,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,211,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,601,000 after buying an additional 551,530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 66.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after buying an additional 446,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,454,000 after acquiring an additional 427,582 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $22,059,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $60.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

