Brokerages Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Price Target at $93.60

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

PSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $125.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Parsons from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Parsons alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Parsons

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons

Parsons Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Parsons by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Parsons by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $67.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Parsons has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average is $83.14.

Parsons declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Parsons

(Get Free Report

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.