Decade Renewable Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Decade Renewable Partners LP boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1,637.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 535,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,254 shares during the quarter. Exelon comprises about 9.9% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Decade Renewable Partners LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $20,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $20,852,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Exelon Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

