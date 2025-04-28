iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,247 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after acquiring an additional 86,007 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 379,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $57.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.72. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

