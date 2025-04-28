California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,807 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,670 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $161,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $533.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.91.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $493.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of -224.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $489.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $377.85 and a 12 month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total transaction of $111,034.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,805,286.70. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,256,000. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,315 shares of company stock worth $2,121,012. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

