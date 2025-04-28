Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,436 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $78.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.33. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.59 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

