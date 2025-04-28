BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s Largest Position

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,079,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,768 shares during the quarter. BILL makes up approximately 26.5% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in BILL were worth $430,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 12,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Trading Up 1.1 %

BILL stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,532.00, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BILL from $57.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

