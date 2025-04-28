California State Teachers Retirement System Has $144.37 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,715,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,449 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $144,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,470,875,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,012,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,370,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,383,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $79.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. China Renaissance downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.56.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

