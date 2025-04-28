Bellwether Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,673,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,803,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Barclays reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

