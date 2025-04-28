Music Stocks To Watch Today – April 27th

Apple, Amazon.com, Spotify Technology, Alibaba Group, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.28. 38,183,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,813,393. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.31. The company has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.11 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,349,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,913,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.90. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $15.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $621.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.40 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $571.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.49. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $280.37 and a one year high of $652.63.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $120.35. 9,273,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,745,960. The company has a market capitalization of $287.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average is $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.23. 7,747,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,112,719. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average is $104.17.

