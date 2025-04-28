Nuclear Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 27th

GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, NextEra Energy, Constellation Energy, Vistra, GE HealthCare Technologies, and Xcel Energy are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded up $12.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,503. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $149.42 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.89.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $531.27. 2,734,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,793. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $396.35 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $512.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.45. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,633,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,818,105. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of Constellation Energy stock traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Constellation Energy has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $352.00. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.70. 4,319,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,915,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.74. Vistra has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

GEHC stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,508,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,407. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Xcel Energy (XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.00. 4,816,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,024. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

