Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,785,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,501 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 29,760.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,188 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 514,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

VEEV opened at $227.50 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.25 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.92.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,565. This trade represents a 41.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

