Cryptocurrency Stocks To Research – April 27th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, AGM Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bitfarms, Cellebrite DI, and Greenidge Generation are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,530,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,936,046. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. 5,226,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,215. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.25.

AGM Group (AGMH)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

AGMH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 339,258,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,487,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. AGM Group has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. 7,348,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,904. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $305.04 million, a P/E ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 3.55.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of BITF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,069,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,480,004. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.74. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 468,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,295. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Greenidge Generation (GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

Shares of GREE stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $1.34. 5,743,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,920. Greenidge Generation has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.

