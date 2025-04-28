Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,222,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $105,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.37 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.0758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

