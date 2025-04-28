PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Caden Capital Partners LP

Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,844 shares during the period. PG&E makes up approximately 14.9% of Caden Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Caden Capital Partners LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $48,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,358,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,132,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,988,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,494 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PG&E by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,805,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317,171 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $591,625,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PG&E by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,125,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,394 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $17.14 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

