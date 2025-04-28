Primoris Services (PRIM) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect Primoris Services to post earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Primoris Services Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $60.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.17. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $90.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRIM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $90.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $67,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,636. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $3,935,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,623.60. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

