Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5,708.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,472,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,429,670 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.85% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $68,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after buying an additional 1,142,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.