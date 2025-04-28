CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Caden Capital Partners LP

Caden Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 118.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,171 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for 8.5% of Caden Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Caden Capital Partners LP owned about 0.09% of CoStar Group worth $27,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,134,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $390,755,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,032,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,267 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,263 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CoStar Group by 2,181.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,815 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,534.40. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $82.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 8.96. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $93.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 236.63 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. Citigroup decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

