Lido Advisors LLC Has $119.18 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,823,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,118 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.05% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $119,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC opened at $64.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average is $68.12. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.74.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

