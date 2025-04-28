68,000 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Bought by Global Frontier Investments LLC

Global Frontier Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,000. Global Payments comprises about 2.0% of Global Frontier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,995,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,800,952,000 after acquiring an additional 179,195 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,969,000 after buying an additional 1,659,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,362,000 after buying an additional 301,877 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,499,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,437,000 after buying an additional 83,481 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $345,823,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens cut Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $72.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $126.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

