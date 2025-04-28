Foresite Capital Management VI LLC Makes New $10.15 Million Investment in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,000. Akero Therapeutics comprises about 4.5% of Foresite Capital Management VI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKRO. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 32,588.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,000,000. This represents a 25.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,934.52. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 341,309 shares of company stock worth $15,863,578 and have sold 221,208 shares worth $10,014,924. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of -0.18.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.