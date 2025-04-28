1,253,379 Shares in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Acquired by Foresite Capital Management VI LLC

Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,253,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,994,000. Centessa Pharmaceuticals makes up 9.4% of Foresite Capital Management VI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC owned 0.95% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNTA. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,823 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,969.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $876,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,100.81. This trade represents a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Chao sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $120,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,370.19. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CNTA stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a current ratio of 21.52. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.53.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.
